Md. Accuses Paper Mill Of Polluting Potomac River

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Maryland has accused a Verso Corp. entity that owns a paper mill of leaching a substance into the Potomac River that has such a high pH it can cause chemical burns and asked to join a pending lawsuit against the company. The state and the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday requested permission to intervene in Potomac Riverkeeper Network's suit against Verso Luke LLC over a paper mill that is allegedly releasing harmful substances into the ground, which are then migrating into the North Branch Potomac River. "Verso continues to contaminate the Potomac River with toxic pulping liquor," Maryland Attorney General...

