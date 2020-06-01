Justices Told Deal In The Works To End Oil Rig Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A company and the black workers it allegedly discriminated against by making them work on a hot oil rig while their white colleagues enjoyed air conditioning asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hold off considering whether to review the case due to a pending settlement. Oil and energy company Linear Controls Inc. and David Peterson asked the court to "defer consideration of the petition for writ of certiorari" that has already been distributed for the justices' June 4 conference. "The parties are currently working on a settlement of the case," they said in a joint motion filed Thursday. Peterson's appeal seeks...

