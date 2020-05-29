FDA Seeks Orange Book Feedback As Drug Guide Turns 40

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- With the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Orange Book just months away, the agency on Friday asked for feedback about how the drug guide can be improved and whether it should be updated to include patents beyond compositions and methods of use. The FDA is aiming to open a conversation about how the resource can be enhanced, according to two notices of proposed rulemaking set to be published in the Federal Register on Monday. The first asks how the Orange Book is used by various parties, and the second asks what patents would be helpful to start...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS