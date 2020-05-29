Mylan Gets More Sanofi Insulin Pen Patents Nixed At PTAB

Law360 (May 29, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug maker Mylan convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to nix a handful of Sanofi-Aventis patents Friday covering the Lantus SoloStar disposable insulin injection pen, adding to its past wins in cases related to the same product. In four separate decisions, the PTAB found three of Sanofi's patents were too obvious to be valid. The board found that some claims of a fourth patent were patentable while others were not, but Mylan said in a statement Friday that Sanofi has already promised not to sue over that patent. Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said in the statement that the PTAB determinations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS