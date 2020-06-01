Law Firm Sued For Age Bias Over Employee 'Scorecards'

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:21 PM EDT) -- A former quality assurance specialist with a Midwestern creditors rights law firm has sued the firm for age discrimination, claiming that she was targeted for a layoff based on her age, which was allegedly included in the company's "scorecards" for employees. Katherine Merhulik, who worked for Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA for seven years before being terminated in 2016 at age 59 because of downsizing, said in a complaint filed in Ohio federal court on Friday the firm used her age in its scorecard for evaluating which employees to keep and which to let go, despite her age being irrelevant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS