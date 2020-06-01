New Suit Alleges Graco Rival Evenflo Copied Car Seat Patents

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:35 PM EDT) -- The manufacturer for baby product company Graco filed another patent infringement suit against childrens' product manufacturer Evenflo Company Inc., alleging several of its car seats intentionally infringe three patents covering Graco's convertible "Nautilus Snuglock LX" car seat. Wonderland Switzerland AG filed the suit on Friday in Delaware federal court alleging that Evenflo ripped off patented features in several Graco child car seats that can be used from infancy until a child is ready to ride without one. The suit contends that the designs of the competing products are so similar that a casual observer would mistake Evenflo's products for Graco's. "In the eye...

