The EPA's Action Plan On PFAS, One Year Later

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- At an event in Philadelphia in February 2019, in response to bipartisan calls to address drinking water contamination across the country, acting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler announced "the most comprehensive cross-agency plan to address an emerging chemical of concern ever undertaken by EPA" in launching the Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances Action Plan.[1] PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that contains nearly 5,000 different compounds. Perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, are two extensively studied emerging PFAS contaminants that have been discovered in hundreds of drinking water systems across the country.[2] PFAS are ubiquitous, and...

