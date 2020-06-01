Practical Tips For Presenting Your Case To Litigation Funders

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The awareness and use of litigation finance have grown rapidly in recent years due to its many benefits, and the current COVID-19 environment has further increased interest, as even more companies and law firms explore the potential use of funding. Because the benefits are already well-documented, this article instead focuses on providing practical guidance to attorneys seeking to better position their cases for success in obtaining funding, by offering perspectives from both the attorney seeking funding and the litigation funder. Every Rose Has Its Thorns: Don't Hide the Challenging Aspects of Your Case Every litigator knows that litigation success starts with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS