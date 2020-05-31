AFL-CIO Scores 11th Hour Knockout Of NLRB Election Rule

Law360 (May 31, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Saturday nixed a National Labor Relations Board rule slowing down the union election process just hours before it was set to take effect, rejecting the NLRB's argument that it wasn't obligated to seek public input before issuing the regulations. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson granted the AFL-CIO summary judgment Saturday on its bid to stop the rule change, which was set to take effect Sunday and would have rolled back regulatory changes made by the NLRB during the Obama administration. She said the board violated the Administrative Procedure Act by issuing the final rule...

