UK Launches Investigation Into Subprime Lender Amigo

Law360, London (June 1, 2020, 2:14 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has launched an investigation into the process that subprime lender Amigo Holdings PLC uses to assess how creditworthy potential customers are before approving loans, the London-listed company said Monday. Amigo said that the City watchdog launched a probe into whether its process and oversight of approving loans is compliant with regulatory rules. The FCA investigation, which the watchdog declined to comment on, was launched on Friday and will cover the period from November 2018, Amigo said in a regulatory filing. Amigo, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, is a British guarantor loan...

