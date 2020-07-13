2 Former Unaoil Execs Convicted On Bribery Charges

Law360, London (July 13, 2020, 12:07 PM BST) -- A jury in London has convicted two former employees of an oil services provider of conspiring to bribe an Iraqi public official for confidential information on lucrative contracts after the fall of Saddam Hussein, but failed to reach a decision on a third defendant. A jury has found two men guilty conspiring to bribe an Iraqi public official for confidential information but failed to reach a unanimous verdict on a third. (AP) After deliberating for close to a month, the jury of 11 people found Ziad Akle of Unaoil guilty on two charges of making illegal payments to the former head of the...

