Police Chief Urges Probe Into Signature-Forging By Banks

Law360, London (June 1, 2020, 5:56 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s National Crime Agency should investigate banks alleged to have been forging their customers' signatures, a police commissioner said Monday, branding the authority's inaction a "national scandal." Anthony Stansfeld, police commissioner for Thames Valley in South East England, urged the NCA to probe crime by staff at bank branches who are fabricating signatures and evidence to win court cases against customers. "It is a national scandal and embarrassment that the NCA has not launched a criminal investigation into this," Stansfeld said in a statement Monday. "Lives have been destroyed, families evicted, people have been bankrupted." The NCA did not respond...

