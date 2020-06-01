COVID-19 Sends Glassware Maker Libbey Into Bankruptcy

Rose Krebs By

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT) -- Glass tableware maker Libbey Inc . filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Monday with plans to restructure its roughly $500 million in debt, citing the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on the company's already existing liquidity strain.The Ohio-based glassware maker said it entered Chapter 11 with an agreement in place with existing lenders to provide $160 million in debtor-in-possession financing, including a $60 million new money secured term loan facility and a $100 million secured revolving, asset-based facility that will roll-up prepetition debt, according to Libbey's first-day declaration.In a statement, Libbey said its "international subsidiaries in Canada, China, Mexico, the Netherlands and Portugal are not included in the Chapter 11 proceedings and are operating in the normal course of business."The company said it continues to discuss with "lenders and other stakeholders regarding the terms of a consensual financial restructuring plan and is focused on moving through the process as efficiently as possible.""While we entered 2020 with positive momentum from our strong finish in 2019, the dramatic and prolonged impact of COVID-19 on the demand for our products and on our business is truly unprecedented in Libbey's more than 200-year history," Libbey CEO Mike Bauer said. "As a result, entering this process is a necessary step to address our liquidity, strengthen our balance sheet and better position Libbey for the future."Libbey's debt includes roughly $70 million owed under a secured asset-based facility administered by JPMorgan Chase Bank NA , about $378 million owed on a senior secured credit agreement administered by Cortland Capital Market Services LLC and $35 million in unsecured debt.The Chapter 11 has been assigned to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, according to court records.--Editing by Alyssa Miller.

