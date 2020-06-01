Generics' 2nd Challenge To Acne Drug IP Succeeds At PTAB

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Handing a win to Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Mylan in a battle with Almirall LLC over a patent covering its acne drug Aczone, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board said the generics makers were able to persuasively show that all the challenged claims were invalid. The board said in a final written decision Friday that the acne treatment was rendered obvious by earlier printed publications that disclosed the claimed 7.5% of the topical dapsone composition in Almirall's patent. A skilled artisan would have been motivated to pursue that composition to optimize dosing, the decision said. "The evidence of record shows that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS