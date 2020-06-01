Justices Reject Democratic Donors' Pro-Clinton Bias Case

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider reviving a suit by Democratic donors alleging the Democratic National Committee and its then-head, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, rigged the 2016 presidential primary contest in favor of Hillary Clinton. The nation's highest court declined to review rulings from a Florida district court and the Eleventh Circuit dismissing the donors' claims of fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of fiduciary duty, despite the donors' assertion that "the restoration of faith in American democracy requires this court to act." "This case now presents a much-needed, golden opportunity for the court to clarify the role...

