High Court Turns Away Wis. Bar Dues Case Despite Dissent

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:13 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up a First Amendment challenge to the State Bar of Wisconsin's mandatory dues scheme, prompting a dissent by Justice Clarence Thomas likening the payments to union fees the high court outlawed in a 2018 ruling. The court's ruling in Janus v. AFSCME that it violates public-sector workers' free speech rights to make them fund their unions "casts significant doubt" on high court precedent allowing state bar associations to make attorneys pay certain fees to practice, Justice Thomas said. Because the court's ruling in Keller v. State Bar of California "rests almost entirely" on precedent...

