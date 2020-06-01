DOJ Tries Again To Nix Ruling On $360M Sabre-Farelogix Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is continuing to press the Third Circuit to undo a lower court rejection of its challenge to Sabre's planned $360 million Farelogix purchase, blasting the airline booking firms' contention that it improperly coordinated with U.K. antitrust enforcers to stop the deal. In a reply brief filed Friday, the DOJ first criticized the companies' "novel argument" that vacating the lower court decision would somehow reward the federal government for waging a losing legal battle to stop the merger. The agency then ripped the booking firms for accusing competition officials from the U.S. and the U.K. of improperly...

