Schiff Hardin Didn't Breach Contract With Former Partner

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Schiff Hardin LLP didn't breach an express or implied contract with a former partner by refusing to pay him more for the years he was receiving disability payments following a cancer diagnosis, an Illinois appellate court has said, affirming an arbitration award in favor of the firm. Upholding a lower court's ruling in favor of Schiff Hardin, the panel said Friday that the arbitrator made no gross error of law in finding Robert Berger couldn't prove an oral agreement existed between him and the firm's then-managing partner Ronald Safer and then-Chairman Robert Riley. Berger, a litigator who now provides legal consulting, claimed...

