Latham-Led Fintech Shift4 Payments Launches $300M IPO

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed payment processor Shift4 Payments Inc. on Monday joined a growing initial public offering pipeline, setting a price range for an IPO estimated to raise $300 million guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Shift4 Payments plans to offer 15 million shares priced between $19 and $21, raising $300 million at midpoint. The offering is scheduled to price during the week of June 1, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. Rook Holdings Inc., a corporation owned by Shift4 Payments founder Jared Isaacman, has also agreed to buy up to $100...

