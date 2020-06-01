Fla. Judge Sends $35M Crypto Ponzi Case To State Court

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge remanded an alleged $35 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme case to state court Monday, saying the lower court where the lawsuit originated has jurisdiction to hear the claims against the perpetrators of the "uncovered securities" enterprise. Investors in the phony trading group Q3 claim three traders scammed more than 100 investors, many of them doctors, misappropriating their investments for virtual currency trading for their own use. Wells Fargo Advisors alum James Seijas of New Jersey, former New York Stock Exchange institutional broker Michael Ackerman of Ohio, and surgeon Quan Tran of Florida are the "primary perpetrators of the...

