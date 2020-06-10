Shearman Grabs Financial Regulatory Pro From Cadwalader

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP has added a former partner from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP who cultivated his skills during the 2008 financial crisis as a partner in its financial institutions advisory and financial regulatory practice in New York. Mark Chorazak told Law360 on Wednesday that after two years with Cadwalader, he seized the opportunity to join the Shearman team because of the firm's investments in ensuring its advisory and regulatory practice evolves with changes in the industry. Chorazak said he was "tremendously honored" to join a traditional Wall Street firm that considers how new financial technology, digitization and technological disruption...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS