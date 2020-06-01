Rhode Island High Court Upholds Medical Pot Patient's Firing

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island's high court on Friday affirmed a decision finding that W.B. Mason did not violate employment laws when managers asked a supply driver who used medical marijuana to undergo a drug test and fired him after he refused. The five-judge panel agreed with the lower court's bench decision finding that the behavior of former supply driver Michael Colpitts on the day his superiors sought a drug test was unusual enough that it constituted reasonable grounds. The appellate panel disagreed with Colpitts' contention that there was no basis for the test since the behavior they described witnessing on March 5, 2018,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS