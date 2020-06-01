Blank Check Co. Negotiating Deal With Global Cannabis Corp.

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A blank check company on Monday announced its plans to combine with global cannabis company Clever Leaves, a sign the industry is open to investment by such companies as more of these entities form with an eye on the sector. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. said Monday it has entered into a nonbinding letter of intent with Clever Leaves International Inc., and expects to list the resulting company on the Nasdaq, the company said in a release. Terms of the combination were not released, although the group said it has raised more than $130 million. The deal is not finalized, according...

