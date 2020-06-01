Marathon Escapes Kentucky's Gasoline Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal court on Monday tossed a suit from the state attorney general accusing Marathon Petroleum of manipulating the market for reformulated gasoline after excluding the state's only expert witness. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale issued an order granting Marathon's motion to exclude the testimony of Michael Sattinger, taking aim at the expert's view of the geographic market and his calculation of damages suffered. The methodology Sattinger employed, the judge said, renders his opinion "unreliable, irrelevant and inadmissible." And since the testimony is the only support the state had for its view of the market, Kentucky can't show Marathon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS