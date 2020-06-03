Divided Senate Confirms BakerHostetler Atty For Texas Court

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A BakerHostetler employment practice leader saw a party-line confirmation vote Wednesday to join a Houston-based federal court, with Democrats uniformly opposing him after criticism for his representation of employers in discrimination and hostile work environment cases. Drew B. Tipton, who leads BakerHostetler's employment and labor team in Houston, will take the bench in the Southern District of Texas after a 52-41 confirmation vote. President Donald Trump's 198th lifetime judicial appointee brings decades of experience in the region as well as conservative credentials. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dianne Feinstein of California, last month criticized Tipton for "his work...

