McGuireWoods Hit With Retaliation Suit By Ex-Paralegal

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT) -- McGuireWoods LLP was slammed with an employment suit Monday in Pennsylvania federal court by a former paralegal who alleged the firm fired her in retaliation for reporting sexual harassment when an employee complained about how her body looked in clothing she had worn to work. Mia Marie Vecchio claims that after she filed a report with the firm's human resources department about the conversation, she was ostracized at work and then moved to a less desirable department where she was given no training and ultimately fired in retaliation. Vecchio said in the the complaint the employee who spoke to her, John Beck,...

