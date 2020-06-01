Fed. Circ. Temporarily Shuts Doors Amid DC Protests

Law360 (June 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's clerk's office on Monday sent home staff and temporarily suspended its limited on-site operations for the day on the recommendation of authorities, amid protests over police killings that led to buildings near the court being set on fire Sunday night. The court, which has been operating with a very small staff at the courthouse for months due to the pandemic, plans to resume the few on-site services it still offers on Tuesday, a court representative said. The court will continue to monitor developments in the protests, which have taken place near the courthouse, and may close again if...

