Ruling Loosens Regs On Pa. Renewable Customer-Generators

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- In its May 12 opinion in Hommrich v. Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court addressed a challenge to the commission's regulations governing interconnection and net metering of alternative energy systems under the 2004 Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards, or AEPS, Act, as amended.[1] The opinion left intact the PUC's review process for determining eligibility for customer-generator status for energy systems of 500 kilowatts or greater, and its requirements for a net metered facility's operation during a grid emergency. However, the court found the PUC's definitions of "customer-generator," "utility" and "virtual meter aggregation" in the regulations to be inconsistent with the...

