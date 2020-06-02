Claims Managers See Virus As 'New Frontier,' Report Finds

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 4:04 PM BST) -- Claims management companies are seeing coronavirus-related disputes as a new avenue for revenue in the U.K., Kennedys Law LLP warned, with claims likely to center initially on employers' liability. The London-based law firm said in a report released on Monday there were 45 businesses incorporated through Companies House between February and March that contained the words "corona" or "COVID" as part of their company's name, and that many were claims companies. Claims management companies are intermediaries that provide advice and litigation services to claimants in return for a hefty cut of any compensation. They gained notoriety for their cold call tactics...

