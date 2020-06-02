PRA Allows Electronic Signatures On Forms Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 2:04 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority said Tuesday that banks and insurers can file regulatory forms with electronic rather than hand-signed, "wet" signatures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial regulator said because many employees were increasingly working remotely, it would allow electronic signatures on submission forms and other regulatory documents. Electronic signatures can vary from simply typing a name or clicking a box saying "I accept," to handwritten signatures on a touch-screen that use advanced biometrics. "In the absence of any specific legal provisions to the contrary, we confirm that firms may use electronic signatures for such purposes, although we may in specific...

