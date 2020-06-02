UK Plans Own Carbon Emissions Trading System After Brexit

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 6:06 PM BST) -- Britain is planning a new system to trade carbon emissions to rival the European Union's existing scheme as the U.K. readies to leave the bloc when the Brexit transition period ends in December. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy proposed a U.K.-wide emission trading system Monday that will put a price tag on carbon pollution in a bid to encourage companies to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The scheme is set to replace the EU's own emissions trading system when the U.K.'s Brexit transition period ends. The bloc's system, known as ETS, sets a cap on how much carbon firms...

