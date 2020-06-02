EU Weighs Tightening Criminal Asset Rules As Seizures Lag

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 6:02 PM BST) -- The European Commission is considering tightening the rules for recovering the €110 billion ($123 billion) proceeds of criminal activity per year after finding that just 1% of illicit assets are confiscated by European Union authorities. "We need the right tools at our disposal to quickly and effectively deprive criminals of their financial gains and break their business model," said Ylva Johansson, commissioner for home affairs. (AP) The commission said Tuesday that the low rate of recovering criminal proceeds is allowing organized crime groups to invest in expanding their activities and infiltrate the economy. This is despite blocwide rules that allow member...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS