Carrefour To Bag Taiwanese Market Co. For $108M

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- French supermarket chain Carrefour said Tuesday that it will purchase a Taiwanese grocery business for €97 million ($108.4 million) to strengthen the international company's position in the island territory. Carrefour SA said it would acquire Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd.'s 199 Wellcome Taiwan stores and 25 Jasons Market Place brands in Taiwan. Within a year of the deal's closing, Carrefour said Wellcome stores will be renovated to match the Carrefour Market branding and Jasons will become Carrefour premium grocers. Dairy Farm also operates 7-Eleven, Giant, GNC and IKEA stores throughout China and other Asian countries, which were not included in the...

