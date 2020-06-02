Lawyers Must Address Racial Injustice With Radical Candor

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- This is a time for radical candor and bitter truth. The recent killings of George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police and Breonna Taylor by the Louisville Metro Police make clear that America still has not dealt with its issues of race and racism. These police killings of black people make clear that the "vestiges of racism in America" are not vestiges at all; rather, racism is a pervasive, present-day reality. The bitter truth is that all objective indications confirm that persons of color in America are suffering under tremendous disparities in all aspects of life — health, life expectancy, home ownership,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS