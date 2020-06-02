Grid Cos. Fight Revamped FERC Transmission Rate Reviews

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Midwestern electric transmission owners who had their investor returns slashed after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revised its formula for determining whether such returns are just and reasonable petitioned the D.C. Circuit on Monday to review the agency's orders containing the policy shift. The coalition known as MISO Transmission Owners wants the appeals court to review a series of FERC orders stemming from long-running rate cases involving the transmission companies within the footprint of regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator. The most recent order was issued at FERC's last monthly open meeting on May 21, in which the agency unveiled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS