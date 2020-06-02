MPs To Press FCA For Answers On Delayed Minibond Probe

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 6:30 PM BST) -- U.K. lawmakers said Tuesday they will grill the Financial Conduct Authority over whether it dragged its heels on a probe into its role in regulating the collapsed London Capital & Finance minibond investment company, causing the investigation to be delayed for three months. High Court judge Elizabeth Gloster was tasked by the government in May last year to carry out an independent probe into the FCA's handling of the collapse. Gloster wrote to the watchdog on May 15 saying her final report would be delayed from the original deadline of July 10 to Sept. 30 because of slow responses from the...

