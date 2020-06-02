Bitcoin 'Inventor' Says Sanctions Will Deny His Right To Trial

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Self-styled bitcoin inventor Craig Wright challenged a default sanctions bid accusing him of forging documents in a $10 billion bitcoin ownership dispute with the estate of his former business partner, arguing Monday it would unconstitutionally deprive him of his right to a jury trial. Wright told a Florida federal court that a jury should decide whether he fabricated evidence or perjured himself during the litigation, not plaintiff Ira Kleiman, who is representing the estate of his late brother David Kleiman. "Plaintiffs' allegations are just that — allegations," he said. "They aren't undisputed facts, they aren't supported by admissible evidence, and defendant...

