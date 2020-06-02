SFO Plans Reforms To Improve Culture After Criticism

Law360, London (June 2, 2020, 8:36 PM BST) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office vowed Tuesday to improve its culture in reaction to a report by the U.K.'s prosecution oversight body that found the white-collar crime agency suffered from favoritism, poor management and unacceptable behavior. In a formal response to the HM Crown Prosecution Inspectorate review, the SFO said it has introduced a three-year culture change program and new strategy to make staff feel valued by helping develop their skills and to recruit and retain individuals with the right disciplines. The agency said it "fully accepts" the findings. "The inspectors identified that the SFO works to support its staff in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS