Skadden, Clio Open Checkbooks Amid George Floyd Protests

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Amid protests and unrest over the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans by police, some in the legal industry, including Skadden, legal tech company Clio and Morrison & Foerster LLP, have responded with donations to groups focused on racial justice and criminal justice reform. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP said in an internal email that it will be making a $100,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, while Clio announced on Twitter that it will be donating $100,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative. MoFo confirmed to Law360 that it plans to split a $10,000 donation between...

