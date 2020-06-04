Spencer Fane Snags Environmental Litigator From Polsinelli

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP has hired an environmental attorney from Polsinelli PC who brings decades of experience handling enforcement and litigation matters. Jane Fedder joined the firm on Monday and will be based in St. Louis as part of Spencer Fane's environmental and energy practice group. Fedder has experience handling Superfund issues, especially around companies' liability for cleanup costs. In addition, she handles Clean Water Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and government enforcement disputes, along with a range of other issues. "Back when I came out of law school and started my practice, most of the environmental statutes were relatively new...

