Calif. Judge Johnson Removed Over Sexual Misconduct

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- California's Commission on Judicial Performance removed a state appellate justice from office Monday after finding he exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior toward women and was "intentionally dishonest" in his testimony before a disciplinary panel. In a 111-page decision adopting a special master's finding that Justice Jeffrey Johnson had a history of sexually harassing women, the CJP found that Justice Johnson engaged in 18 instances of prejudicial misconduct while at the Second District Court of Appeal, including touching women without consent, disparaging women and "undignified conduct" while under the influence of alcohol. "We find that, by engaging in sexual misconduct, Justice Johnson...

