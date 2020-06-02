DOJ Urges Data Access In Compliance Manual Tweaks

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice has updated the guidance used by prosecutors in its criminal division to probe corporate compliance programs, including new language that stresses the importance of programs that adapt quickly while placing particular emphasis on personnel's access to data and the effectiveness of reporting hotlines. New statements in the guidance ask prosecutors to explore whether "any impediments exist that limit access to relevant sources of data and, if so, what is the company doing to address the impediment," the updates released on Monday show. In addition, prosecutors should address whether or not the company ensures that employees are comfortable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS