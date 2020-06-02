Split 6th Circ. Deems Ky. Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Kentucky law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure violates the Fourteenth Amendment by overburdening women seeking abortions, with one judge saying the case never even had standing from the start. The panel ruled that a district court properly granted a permanent injunction for EMW Women's Surgical Center to block H.B. 454, which would have banned physicians from performing dilation and evacuation after the thirteenth week of pregnancy. By effectively banning some women from obtaining abortions pre-viability — or before the fetus is able to survive outside the uterus — the state's law is...

