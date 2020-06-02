Nasdaq Proposal Could Toughen Rules On Chinese Issuers

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Nasdaq exchange on Tuesday filed a rule proposal that would expand its authority to deny listings of companies with audit problems, potentially affecting China-based issuers amid growing scrutiny over accounting scandals involving Chinese companies trading in the U.S. The Nasdaq proposal would allow the exchange to apply more stringent rules when approving initial public offerings or continued listings of issuers based on the quality of a company's audit work. "Nasdaq believes that codifying the nature and scope of its existing discretion when assessing the qualifications of a company's auditor will increase transparency to investors, companies and market participants," Nasdaq said...

