As Protests Rage, Supreme Court Eyes Immunity For Cops

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- As protests against police brutality continue across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering reexamining old rulings that give legal cover to police officers accused of misconduct. Piling up on the justices' desks are stacks of cases seeking to end "qualified immunity," a judicially created doctrine that shields law enforcement and other government officials from being held liable for violating people's rights unless it was "clearly established" the misconduct was illegal. Once the subject of scholarly debates, the issue has drawn widespread attention in recent years due to incidents of police violence against...

