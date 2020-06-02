Fed. Circ. Urged To Rule Standing Flaws Can't Be Fixed Later

Law360 (June 2, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit should review a split decision upholding a $4.5 million T-shirt printing patent infringement judgment because the inventor should not have been allowed to remedy standing flaws, stemming from an attorney's mistake, after she filed the suit, a printing company said Tuesday. Arkwright Advanced Coating said in its bid for en banc review that U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna had it right last month when he wrote in a dissent that the lower court should have dismissed the case after it determined that inventor Jodi Schwendimann did not have the rights to the patents at issue when she...

