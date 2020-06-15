China's Relaxed Financial Sector May Aid Foreign Investors

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- While the world contends with the COVID-19 crisis and its economic and financial impact, China is quietly opening its doors to its financial sector, inviting more foreign financial institutions, banks, insurance providers and other financial service companies to set up shop in China. On March 27, the Chinese government granted approval for both The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley to obtain majority ownership interest over their Chinese subsidiaries, demonstrating China's commitment to open its financial sector to foreign players. China had discussed opening up its financial sector for years. In 2016, it abolished the old foreign investment approval system,...

