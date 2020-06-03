Missold PPI Topped 2019 Financial Product Complaints

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 2:50 PM BST) -- Britain's financial dispute resolution body said Wednesday that payment protection insurance is still the most complained-about financial product years after the controversial cover caused a national scandal. The Financial Ombudsman Service, the body tasked with resolving complaints between British consumers and their financial service providers, said that payment protection insurance made up the biggest chunk of complaints it received in the 2019-2020 financial year ending March 31. So-called PPI claims represented 122,000 of the 270,000 totals claims the body received. "This year the Financial Ombudsman Service resolved well over a quarter of a million complaints," said Caroline Wayman, chief ombudsman and...

