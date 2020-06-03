FCA Tells Insurers To Review Policy Values After Lockdown

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 4:00 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday it has given insurers six months to review their policies which may have lost value due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and refund premiums where appropriate. The regulator said because of the wider pandemic, there were many cases where policyholders were still paying for cover that was no longer appropriate. The FCA gave the example of businesses closed during the lockdown but still paying for public liability cover, which guards against a customer being injured on a premises. "Customers should expect value from the insurance products that they buy, but the exceptional circumstances of coronavirus...

