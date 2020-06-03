BoE Prepares UK Banks For Possible No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 4:36 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said Wednesday that it has been meeting with British banks to prepare the sector in case the U.K. fails to reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by the end of the transition period in December. The central bank said that Gov. Andrew Bailey has been meeting with the leadership teams at banks on a "very regular basis" to discuss risks to the financial system, including the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. "As we have said previously, the possibility that negotiations between the U.K. and the EU over a future trading relationship might not conclude...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS